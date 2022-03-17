Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): It seems like Netflix does not believe in "sharing is caring" phrase.

As per Variety, the streaming giant will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households. Basically, it's an attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing.

Also Read | Happy Choti Holi 2022 Images & Holika Dahan HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Messages and Facebook Status for Family and Friends.

During a test period, Netflix will try out its approach in three countries: Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and would cost approximately USD 2-USD 3 extra per month if the users in those countries choose to opt-in.

"We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households -- impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in the blog post.

Also Read | Choti Holi 2022 Greetings & Holika Dahan HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Holi Hai Sayings, Colourful HD Wallpapers, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Day.

It's been reported in Netflix's blog post that the first feature would allow Netflix subscribers on standard and premium plans to add sub-accounts for people they don't live with. Each sub-account would include a separate login, profile, and personal recommendations.

To enable the new sub-accounts, the main account owner will receive an email with a code that they'll need to use to verify the additional devices are a part of their household. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)