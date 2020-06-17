Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Tech News | Qualcomm Announces First 5G Snapdragon 6-Series Mobile Platform

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 10:11 PM IST
California [USA], June 17 (ANI): Qualcomm on Tuesday announced its first 5G mobile platform in the 6-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform.

"This new platform is designed to make 5G user experiences even more broadly available around the world. Snapdragon 690 also supports remarkable on-device AI and vibrant entertainment experiences. HMD Global, LG Electronics, Motorola, SHARP, TCL, and Wingtech are among the OEMs/ODMs expected to announce smartphones powered by Snapdragon 690," the company said in a release.

The Snapdragon 690 brings many of the most in-demand premium mobile experiences to the 6 series for the first time including 4K HDR (true 10-bit) support to capture over a billion shades of color and snapshots at up to 192 Megapixels. It also supports 120hz displays for fast refresh rates and smooth UI experiences. Plus, 5G connectivity gives gamers superior access to cloud-based, multi-player games virtually anytime, anywhere.

Snapdragon 690 is equipped with the latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, enabling the smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI-based imaging, and AI-enhanced gaming experiences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

