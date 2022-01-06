Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI): A recently leaked video has shown off three dummy units of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series of phones, giving an early look at the design of the lineup.

According to The Verge, the video emerged alongside other details of the upcoming phones, including camera specs and images of a new fast charger.

Also Read | Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

This isn't the first time footage of Galaxy S22 dummy units has leaked online.

The three handsets shown in the leaked video are thought to be the S22 Ultra, the S22 Plus and the regular S22, though these names may not be final. The S22 and S22 Plus appear to have similar designs to last year's S21 devices, with camera bumps across the top left side of their backs. Both dummy units appear to have triple-camera setups.

Also Read | Is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti A National Holiday? Know More About Parkash Purab of The Tenth Sikh Guru.

A recently leaked spec sheet has suggested the regular S22 will have a more compact 6.1-inch display. This compares to a reported 6.55-inch display for the S22 Plus. Previous reports suggest both will have a 50-megapixel main camera paired with extra ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

In line with a previous leak from last month, the S22 Ultra appears to have a very Galaxy Note-style design, with a squared-off top and bottom and a built-in holder for an S Pen stylus.

There's also no camera bump around the phone's reported four cameras. A leaked spec sheet has suggested these will consist of a primary 108-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope.

It's currently unclear exactly when these phones might all be announced. Samsung launched the S21 series in mid-January last year but has typically opted for February launches for previous lineups. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)