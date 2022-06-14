Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Owners of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the United States may be eligible for a USD50 discount on a broken display.

This discounted rate is valid from now to June 27, but there are some restrictions to be aware of.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung Galaxy S smartphones S9 or newer, any Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone Note9 or newer, and any Samsung Galaxy A smartphone are all eligible for these repairs. The promotion does not apply to the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE. This also means that Samsung's foldable smartphones will not be eligible for a $50 screen replacement.

Here's where the restriction becomes clear: you can't walk in for this repair; instead, you'll have to mail your device to Samsung's repair centre directly, as other repair partners like Best Buy and UBreakIFix aren't eligible for the discount - which means you'll have to be okay with being without your device for at least a few days.

Customers must have a Samsung Account, only one repair is permitted per customer, and the repair will only address damage to the display and display glass, not buttons, ports, cameras, boards, frame, or back panel glass.

Finally, "the area around the display meets the frame bezel around the device's edge must be free of dents or deep scratches, and the frame must not be twisted", as reported by GSM Arena.

The promotion's restrictions also state that the discount "may be cancelled without notice" and that it will be available "while supplies last." (ANI)

