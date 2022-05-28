Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): It has recently been revealed that the instant messaging service Telegram has now moved closer to introducing its premium tier.

According to GSM Arena, the hint comes from a data string that drastically changes the wording of the welcome screen when downloading and installing the messaging app.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Temperature to Rise in Northwest And Central India in Next Few Days, Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar.

Currently, one reads "Telegram is free forever. No ads. No subscription fees." but that text will be replaced with "Telegram provides free unlimited cloud storage for chats and media."

This clearly indicates that a subscription-based plan is in the works and will likely be introduced very soon.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UCL 2021-22 Final: Karim Benzema, Mo Salah and Other Key Players To Watch Out Ahead of Summit Clash.

As per GSM Arena, the exclusive features Telegram will offer to its paid accounts include a star badge that will appear next to the user's name in the chat lists and the app will give access to the user of exclusive stickers and reactions. The subscription cost has not been revealed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)