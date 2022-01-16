Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Vivo seems to lose no time when it comes to releasing new models.

As per GSM Arena, just a few days ago the company announced the Y33T as a replacement for the Y33s and a device basically identical to the Y21T, unveiled a bit earlier. Now we have yet another very similar device to add to the list - the Vivo Y21e.

Also Read | Atalanta vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Its 164.26 x 76.08 x 8.00mm, 182-gram all-plastic body looks very familiar, from the camera island to the particular shape of the power button/fingerprint reader on the side of the device and the teardrop selfie notch. It can be purchased in either Midnight Blue or Diamond Glow colours.

In terms of specs, the Y21e borrows most things from its close siblings, including a Snapdragon 680 chipset. It is paired with 3GB of RAM (plus 500 megs of extended RAM) and 64GB of expandable storage. Its LCD display is a bit smaller at 6.51 inches and with a HD+ resolution, which is a notable distinction compared to its sibling.

Also Read | Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Supercopa De Espana Final Football Match on TV With Time in India.

For cameras, you get a 13MP, f/2.2 main camera and an additional 2MP, f/2.4 supplementary snapper. On the front - an 8MP, f/1.8 selfie. The Y21e packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support via the Type-C port.

According to GSM Arena, other specs include a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, OTG support and dual nano-SIM cards with dual standby. You also apparently get an actual accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor and compass, with just a virtual gyroscope.

The Y21e will be priced at INR12,990 (US$175) in the Indian market. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)