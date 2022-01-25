Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Popular messaging application WhatsApp might be developing the ability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version.

Two-step verification is a crucial security feature that gives extra protection to user accounts.

According to Mashable, it will also be available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, making it more difficult for cybercriminals to steal a user's profile.

Activating WhatsApp's two-step verification is now only feasible through mobile apps on iOS and Android, but it will soon be allowed to enable this extra security technique in the browser and desktop versions of the program.

Your WhatsApp account will be linked to a 6-digit number and an email address using this approach. Its activation ensures that no one else can access your WhatsApp; only you will have access, and configuring it is highly advised.

It can also be adjusted through WhatsApp Web and Desktop, according to WABetaInfo, however, this is not yet available to all users. The processes and alternatives are the same; you'll be able to enter a code and an email address, which you'll need to save in a secure location, or just remember if you ever need to recover your account due to the loss of your WhatsApp PIN.

You may modify both the code and the email later, and you can even eliminate two-step verification, but this is not advised. This setting may be located in the settings and accessible via the chat area.

The issue now is when this essential security feature, which is currently existing in the mobile version of WhatsApp, will be available.

It will likely appear soon, and if it does, it will be one of the first new features of WhatsApp Web in 2022. When you've done so, you'll be able to use WhatsApp Web's two-step verification feature.

You won't need to update, but if you use WhatsApp Desktop, you'll need to upgrade to receive the most recent version with this feature. (ANI)

