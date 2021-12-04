Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): American video streaming giant YouTube has rolled out a 'listening controls' feature for YouTube app users on Android and iOS.

As per GSM Arena, the feature appears to be exclusive to Premium subscribers for now. To access the controls, a user has to go to the settings menu although some music videos automatically suggest bringing up the controls for users through a pop-up.

Users will gain the access to the usual set of controls with play, pause and previous or next video alongside buttons for 10-second rewind/forward.

As per GSM Arena, the control page also has like, save and speed playback controls. With these features, the regular YouTube app is also aiming to take a cut of the music streaming pie. (ANI)

