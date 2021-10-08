Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her film Tejas, extended her heartfelt greetings on Indian Air Force Day 2021 on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Thalaivii' star posted a digital picture of three aircraft flying, with colours of the Indian flag in the background. The image read, "Touch the sky with Glory!" Bigg Boss 15: Are Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal the New Couple in BB House? They Are Seen Getting Close to Each Other.

Kangana wrote her message, "Salutations to your courage and bravery..." 'Tejas' features Kangana in the role of 'Tejas Gill', an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Indian Air Force Day

Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Indian Air Force Day (Photo CreditS: Instagram)

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Kangana also has other projects including 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and ' The Incarnation: Sita ' in her kitty.

