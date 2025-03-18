Hyderabad, March 18: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an appointment to discuss two bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly that proposed 42 per cent reservation for backward classes in education, jobs, and local bodies.

Taking to social media platform X, the official account of the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted, "Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his appointment. The Chief Minister has sought the appointment of the Prime Minister in the wake of the passing of two separate bills by the Legislative Assembly regarding the creation of 42 per cent reservation for backward classes in education, employment sectors and local bodies. He requested an opportunity to meet with a group of leaders from Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI, who are represented in the Telangana Legislative Assembly." CM Revanth Reddy Lashes Out at BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Says ‘A Drunkard Can’t Be Father of Telangana’.

CM Reddy also suggested a meeting with leaders from various political parties in Telangana, including Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI, to seek the central government's support for these bills. Further, the Telangana CMO stated, "All parties agreed to the proposal made by the Chief Minister during the debate on these two bills in the Legislative Assembly to meet the Prime Minister with representatives of all political parties to seek the support of the central government in providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs. In this context, the Chief Minister stated in the letter that an appointment should be made to seek the support of the central government on these two bills."

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy estimated the OBC population in the state to be 56.36 per cent and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring 42 per cent reservation for this group in education, jobs, and employment. During the Telangana Assembly session, CM Reddy declared, "Today, as the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, as Chief Minister, I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous, and excruciating efforts of our people, we can say that the OBCs population in Telangana is 56.36 per cent," CM Reddy said. ‘Yeh Kaise Insaan Hai?’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Slams Allu Arjun for ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede, Says Actor Waved to Fans at Sandhya Theatre After Woman Died (Watch Video).

"We are now resolving to ensure 42 per cent reservations for this Group in all walks of life - education, jobs and employment & political representation. Be on the right side of history & let each one of us become a champion of this historic move," CM Reddy added. Meanwhile, he also urged all parties to unite and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for the approval of these bills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)