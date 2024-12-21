Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has criticised superstar Allu Arjun for his behaviour during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. On Saturday (December 21), the politician addressed the Assembly about the stampede incident, claiming that despite being informed of a woman's (Revathi) death and her son (Sri Tej) being critically injured in the incident, Allu Arjun initially refused to leave the theatre. Only after repeated pleas from the police did he finally leave in a roadshow, waving at his fans. He also pointed out that the theatre had only one entrance, and Arjun’s arrival in an open-top car caused chaos, leading to the stampede. "The hero didn't even visit the family or console them," he added. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2′ Stampede Incident: Telangana Government Bans Benefit Shows and Actors’ Visits to Theatres.

Revanth Reddy Blasts Allu Arjun's Behaviour

BREAKING: Full description of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2⃣ sandhya theatre stampede by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in assembly🎙️ pic.twitter.com/CWy5TolZsG — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 21, 2024

