Telangana: Nirmal Councillor Arrested for Obstructing ASHA Workers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Nirmal Police have arrested councillor Syed Zaheer and filed a case against him for obstructing ASHA workers while they were collecting data during a survey.Nirmal town inspector told ANI over phone on Saturday that ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers were visiting households of the Kabutar kamaan area on Friday and enumerating health condition of people according to instructions of district administration."Councillor Syed Zaheer raised his voice and started arguing. He even refused to give his Aadhaar card. He obstructed ASHA workers from performing duty. Today I received a petition and registered a case under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and apprehended that fellow as per the procedure," he said. (ANI)ASHA is a trained female community health activist who works as an interface between the community and the public health system. (ANI)

