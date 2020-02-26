Tennis Star Sharapova Announces Retirement

Paris, Feb 26 (AFP) Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis.

"Tennis - I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.

"After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another mountain - to compete on a different type of terrain." (AFP)

