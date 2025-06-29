Thane, June 29: A fire broke out at a tyre and punctures repair shop in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said. No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. He said the disaster management cell's control room received a call about the fire at 5.15 am at the shop located in Shil-Phata area. The stock of tyres kept in the shop was completely gutted and the blaze led to a foul smell spreading in the area, the official said. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Warehouse Complex in Richland Compound, 22 Godowns Gutted; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Local fire personnel, the regional disaster management cell team members, police and officials of the private company supplying power in the area rushed to the spot. The blaze which was brought under control at 6.35 am and the cooling work was underway at present, the official said. The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.

