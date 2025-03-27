New Delhi, March 27: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Thursday criticised BJP MLA Karnail Singh's request to the Delhi Police Commissioner to prevent Namaz from being offered in public places. He argued that imposing restrictions on this practice would violate the fundamental rights of citizens. BJP MLA from Shakur Basti, Karnail Singh, wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Wednesday, requesting action to "prevent the inconvenience caused by the offering of Namaz in public places." In his letter, Singh pointed out that prayers on roads were causing traffic congestion and disturbing residents.

"I would like to draw your attention to an important issue. The practice of offering prayers on roads and public places in our city is obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to the general public. On several occasions, this has also affected ambulances, school buses, and other essential services," Singh wrote. Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said, "Namaz, especially the farewell prayer before Eid, is an expression of peace, tranquility, and brotherhood. People offer namaz to pray for peace and seek blessings from God. This tradition is not something new; it has been practiced for centuries." BJP MLA Karnail Singh Reiterates Call for Public Namaz Regulation, Supports Meat Shop Closure.

"The Constitution of India guarantees religious freedom, which includes the right to worship. Restricting such practices goes against the spirit of our Constitution. If restrictions are imposed on the pre-Eid prayers, it is a violation of religious rights. This tradition of offering namaz before Eid is important and should not be hindered. Any attempt to ban it is not appropriate and goes against the fundamental rights of citizens. The government should not create unnecessary hurdles for religious practices, as this is an issue of harassment and an infringement on the rights of the people," Prasad further said. BJP MLA Karnail Singh Writes to Delhi Police Commissioner, Urges Action Against Public Namaz.

Prasad argued that the Constitution provides freedom to practice one's religion and that imposing restrictions on offering namaz in public spaces goes against these rights. He stated that religious practices should be respected and that the act of offering namaz is a peaceful prayer for harmony, brotherhood, and tranquility.

