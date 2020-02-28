Toll from Coronavirus Mounts to 2,788 in China

World. (File Image)

Beijing [China], Feb 28 (ANI): The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mainland China mounted to 2,788 on Friday, officials said. The number of confirmed cases has increased to 78,824, the state health committee said."The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 78,824 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 39,919 people who are currently sick (7,952 are in serious condition), 36,117 people were discharged from hospitals, 2,788 died," the committee said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)