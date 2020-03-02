Toss Wasn't the Sole Factor in Determining Results: Williamson After Winning Against India

Christchurch [New Zealand], Mar 2 (ANI): After winning the two-match Test series against India, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson on Monday said that toss was not the sole factor in determining the results in the series.Williamson managed to win the toss in both the Tests against India. After winning the toss, Kiwi skipper opted to bowl first on both occasions."I suppose the most important part to any game is to see the balance between bat and ball versus the toss being the deciding factor. I think in these two games, the ball moved considerably throughout, and the toss is always nice to win, but I don't think it was the sole factor in terms of the result as both teams got movement throughout the match," Williamson told reporters after the second Test."Indian bowlers were immaculate in hitting the areas in the first innings. There is a reason, they are the number one in the world, they have the ability to play in all conditions," he added.In the second Test, New Zealand dismissed India for 242 in the first innings. Indian bowlers then bowled well, allowing their team to take a lead of seven runs.However, in the second innings, Indian batsmen capitulated for just 124, setting New Zealand a target of just 132.India's horrid batting performance resulted in the team's loss by seven wickets in the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand on Monday here at the Hagley Oval.With this win, New Zealand whitewashed India in the series and moved to the third spot in the World Test Championship standings with 180 points.India is placed at the top spot with 360 points from nine matches. (ANI)

