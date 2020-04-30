Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises to 1485 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): With 19 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases in Indore now stands at 1485.Dr Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer confirmed three new deaths due to the disease in Indore, taking the toll to 68. Meanwhile, a total of 2,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 130 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far, said the state's Health Department.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

