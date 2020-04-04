Trump Issues Advisory, Ask Americans to Wear Face Masks

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 4 (ANI); After weeks of insisting that Americans don't have to wear face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced new guidelines as issued by CDC (Centers for Disease Control) advising the use of "non-medical cloth-based" face coverings.He said this to media during the White House Coronavirus Taskforce Press briefing, "I don't think I'm going to be doing it... Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens...I just don't see it".President Trump, however, emphasised that the advisory by CDC is just a precautionary measure and Americans should only wear masks voluntarily.It is believed that CDC was under pressure by White House to issue guidelines for wearing masks, according to CNN.CDC felt the people may not follow the social distancing if they would wear masks. Social distancing still remains officials' best hope of preventing further spread.As per CNN, Some public health experts at the US Centers for Disease Control felt "pressured" by the White House to draft recommendations that all Americans wear masks or facial coverings while in public, according to a senior federal health official involved in discussions. The US coronavirus death toll reached 7,077 on Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The increase of 1,094 deaths today is the most number of deaths in a single day. The total number of cases in the US as on Friday stands at 273,880. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)