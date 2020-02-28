Turkish Soldiers Death Toll in Syria's Air Strike in Idlib Rises to 29

World. (File Image)

Idlib [Syria], Feb 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria's Idlib has risen to 29 with a total of 36 people injured, Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said on Friday.Earlier in the day, he said 22 Turkish soldiers had died in a Syrian Air Force strike in Idlib."Seven people of those seriously injured have died, so the number of our dead soldiers increased to 29. A total of 36 soldiers were wounded, their treatment continues," Dogan said on the NTV television channel.According to the Turkish presidential administration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (Sputnik/ANI)

