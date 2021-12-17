TV actor Abhinav Choudhary is searching for his 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary who went missing a few days ago from Begusurai, Bihar. On Friday, Abhinav took to Instagram to inform everyone about his father. He also uploaded a photograph of his father. JNU Girl Student, Pooja Kasana Goes Missing.

"Guys plz let me know if anyone has any idea about my papa, specially in Bihar, UP, Jarkhand and all over India. Share it with your contacts too," he wrote.Reportedly, Abhinav's father has been battling depression.

Check Out Abhinav Choudhary's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav choudhary (@abhinavchoudharyofficial)

In order to get in touch with Abhinav, one can message him on his Instagram account. @abhinavchoudharyofficial is his user name.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)