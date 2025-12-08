Malyalam actor Dileep, who was acquitted of charges in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case, said on Monday that it was a cooked-up case by the police that had failed in the court. Dileep Acquitted in 2017 Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Ernakulam Court Ends Eight-Year Trial.

“In the court, the cooked-up story of the police failed,” he said as he walked out of the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, moments after being acquitted.

Dileep Reacts After Acquittal in 2017 Assault Case

Kochi, Kerala: In the Kerala actress assault case, actor Dileep says, "Thank you to everyone who supported me and stood by me for the last nine years.The conspiracy began when Manju (actor Manju Warrier, his ex-wife) said that there was a conspiracy. After that, a senior police… pic.twitter.com/i8mOuG6DOK — IANS (@ians_india) December 8, 2025

All smiles, he waved to supporters amid tight security as a battery of lawyers in their traditional black robes escorted him to his car.

Outside the court complex, supporters celebrated by distributing 'laddoos', while similar scenes unfolded near his residence at Aluva.

It was with considerable difficulty that Dileep managed to move through the crowd before finally addressing the waiting media.

Launching a scathing attack on the investigation, the actor alleged that he had been deliberately framed.

“The police team took the prime accused into confidence and a few other accused. Then they created a story to harm me and destroy my future,” he said.

He further alleged that the conspiracy against him began with his former wife. “The conspiracy against me started with Manju, and joining her was a top police official. Then the police used a section of the media to weave baseless stories,” Dileep claimed.

Expressing gratitude to his legal team, he said, “I know numerous people stood by me. My full thanks to my counsel, Raman Pillai, to whom I will be indebted forever. There are many other advocates who stood by me, and I am deeply thankful to them also. Today is a moment of huge happiness for me,” said Dileep.

When asked who the conspirators were, Dileep said, “It’s for you (media) to find out, and you can do it,” said Dileep and closed the door of his car and drove away.

Earlier in the day, at around 9.30 a.m., Dileep had reached Ernakulam along with his brother and another accused, first stopping at his lawyer’s office before proceeding to court.

As directed by the court, all 10 accused were present when the judgment was pronounced.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the charge of criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of Dileep and three others, while the first six accused were all found guilty.

The case dates back to February 2017, when a prominent Malayalam actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle while travelling to Kochi.

The crime had sent shockwaves across Kerala and ignited intense debate on women’s safety and abuse of power in the Malayalam film industry. While the prime accused remains convicted for the crime itself, the alleged conspiracy angle against Dileep has now collapsed. Women’s rights organisations expressed disappointment over the verdict, while the prosecution is expected to examine the judgement before deciding on a possible appeal. Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Clock Starts To Tick for Actor Dileep As Kerala Court Verdict in Abduction Case Slated for December 8.

Meanwhile, the victim in the case said at the moment she is not interested in giving any reactions, while her close friend and one who stood by her all through, dubbing artiste Bhagalekshmi, said this was an expected verdict. "I had said the same four years back," she added.

