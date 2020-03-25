Two More Persons Test Positive for Covid-19 in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Gurugram on Tuesday taking the total cases in the district to 10, according to an official health bulletin.The bulletin, issued by Gurugram district officials, said that a total of 5,048 people have been screened and out of which 232 reports have been received till date. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Monday announced complete lockdown in the state.The state health department said a total of 16 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Haryana so far. (ANI)

