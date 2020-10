Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams' British series "Two Weeks To Live" has been acquired by streamer HBO Max. The dark comedy, which also features "Fleabag" star Sian Clifford, will release on the platform on November 5, HBO Max said in a statement. Described as a "comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong", the six-episode original show has been created by Gaby Hull. Good In Bed: Mindy Kaling to Star In and Produce Film Adaptation of Jennifer Weiner’s Best-Selling Novel for HBO Max

The story follows Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad's killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme. Peacemaker: James Gunn, John Cena to Collaborate for Suicide Squad Spinoff Series at HBO Max

The show has been directed by Al Campbell. The cast also includes actors Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee and Thalissa Teixeira.

