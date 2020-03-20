Umar Akmal Charged Under PCB Anti-Corruption Code, May Face Lifetime Ban

Lahore [Pakistan], Mar 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday charged batsman Umar Akmal with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as, "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code."According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime."Umar Akmal was issued the Notice of Charge on March 17, and has 14 days ( March 31, 2020) to respond in writing to the charge," the PCB said in an official statement.Earlier in February, the right-handed batsman was provisionally suspended.His suspension came after alleged misconduct involving Akmal during a fitness test.Akmal had allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)