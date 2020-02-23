Undertrial Commits Suicide in Jail

Barabanki, Feb 23 (PTI) An undertrial lodged in the district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki was found hanging on Sunday, an official said.

"Jagdish Narayan, alias Pandit (40), was lodged in the jail on September 8 in connection with a harassment case. He was in barrack number 9," jail superintendent R K Jaiswal said.

In the afternoon, Narayan committed suicide by hanging himself using a 'gamcha' and tying it to an iron rod in the verandah of the barrack. By the time, jail officials could intervene, he had died, according to Jaiswal.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family informed about the death. Police are investigating the case.

