UP Assembly Revokes Membership of Azam Khan's Son Abdullah

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday revoked the state Assembly membership of the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Mohammad Azam Khan.A release from Assembly secretariat cited Allahabad High Court's order to annul Abdullah's election as Uttar Pradesh legislator.On December 16 last year, the Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district null and void stating that he was underage and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017.The High Court's order had come on a plea by the defeated BSP candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan. It held that Abdullah was not qualified to contest the election of the Legislative Assembly as he had not yet turned 25 when he filled nomination paper for the election on January 25, 2017.Kazim Khan had contended before the High Court that Abdullah's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper.Approaching the Supreme Court, Abdullah Khan submitted that the High Court was not justified in declaring his election if Suar Assembly Constituency as void in spite of ample oral and documentary evidence on record.The Supreme Court agreed to hear Abdullah's petition on Friday. (ANI)

