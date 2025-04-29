Kaushambi, April 29: In a suspected case of unrequited love, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man here after she refused to marry him, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Surendra Singh Patel, opened fire at a police team during evidence recovery and was injured in retaliatory firing. He has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, they said. The incident took place on the intervening night of April 27-28 in Kolhuva village in Paschim Sharira area.

Police said Jyoti was attacked while she was asleep in her house. Her throat was slit and the veins of both her arms were severed with a knife, they said. A murder case was registered against an unknown person. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "Multiple teams, including the SOG and police from three stations, were formed to solve the case. Based on electronic surveillance, CCTV camera footage and technical evidence, several suspects were questioned." During the investigation, Patel, 25, hailing from Bhagwatpur Katari village, emerged as the key suspect. Hamirpur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Slitting His Throat with Knife After Argument Over His Drinking Habits in UP, Arrested.

"Upon being quizzed, Surendra confessed to the crime. He told the police that he was in love with Jyoti and had been pressuring her for marriage. Upset over her repeated refusals, he murdered her," said Circle Officer Abhishek Singh. On Tuesday morning, police took Patel to Bhagwatpur for evidence recovery based on his statement. At the spot, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police with a pistol kept in a hidden bag. In the retaliatory fire, he was shot in the right leg. Hapur Shocker: Man Lynched to Death for Raping Minor Girl in UP Village, FIR Filed Against Villagers After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Police said they have recovered a country-made .315 bore pistol and the knife used in the murder, among other items. Srivastava announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police teams that cracked the case and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

