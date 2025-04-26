A 10-year-old girl in Hapur district was allegedly raped by Shravan Kumar, a 28-year-old labourer, who lured her with a cold drink and assaulted her in an abandoned factory. After the traumatised girl was found bleeding, villagers and her family tracked down Kumar and brutally beat him before police intervened. Kumar died from his injuries in hospital on Thursday. His death complicates the legal case, with the attempted murder charge against the mob likely to be upgraded to murder. Kumar’s uncle has filed a cross-complaint against the girl’s family and villagers. The victim remains severely traumatised, while authorities now face the challenge of ensuring justice for both the rape and the lynching. Kharar Shocker: Woman, Lover Rape Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Punjab, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Arrested.

Hapur Rape Accused Brutally Thrashed (Disturbing Video)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

