Prayagraj, November 15: The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to the demands of protesting aspirants and will now hold the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) prelims examination on a single day, December 22. The examination will take place in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Reportedly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the commission to address the grievances of the protesting students, leading to the decision to revise the examination schedule.

Initially, the exam was planned for December 7 and 8, following its postponement from the original date of October 27. The decision has been praised as a step to alleviate students' travel concerns. "In view of the nature of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Service Examination, the Commission has decided in principle to conduct it on a single day, as was done earlier," stated the UPPSC in an official statement. UPPSC Aspirants Protest in Prayagraj: UP Government, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Extremely Insensitive Towards Agitating Students, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Hundreds of aspirants had staged protests outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj, demanding a change to the exam format. They argued that the previous format, which extended across multiple days and shifts, was unfair and susceptible to discrepancies. Following the protests, opposition parties supported the aspirants' demands, criticising the UP government's initial response as "insensitive." Over 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Pre.) Examination.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured students of the government's commitment to their welfare. "The problem has been resolved. The state government is prioritising students' interests. Their demands have been met, and we will ensure they face no further issues," Pathak stated. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma echoed these sentiments, lauding the Chief Minister's decision. UPPSC Postpones RO, ARO Exams; Announces To Hold PCS Preliminary Exam on Old Pattern.

"This is a significant step in the students' interest. The opposition is merely politicising the issue. A committee has been formed by the Commission for the RO/ARO (Pre.) Examination-2023 to evaluate all aspects and submit a detailed report soon," Sharma said.

