US Confirms First Case of Person-to-person Spread of Coronavirus

Washington DC [USA], Jan 31 (ANI): The United States on Thursday confirmed the first case of the person-to-person spread of deadly coronavirus.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the second person is a Chicago resident and the spouse of the first confirmed travel-associated case in Illinois, CNN reported.The second patient did not travel to China from where the virus first originated.As many as 170 people have died of the virus, while around 7,700 cases have been registered in China alone.Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the US and several Asian countries besides China.Meanwhile, India also confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Thursday. The patient is a student studying at Wuhan's University in China. (ANI)

