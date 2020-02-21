US Could Send Patriot Missiles to Turkey Amid Syria Tensions: Ankara

World. (File Image)

Ankara, Feb 20 (AFP) Ankara on Thursday said the United States could send Patriot missiles to Turkey after Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks in Syria's Idlib blamed on the Syrian regime.

"There is the threat of air strikes, missiles against our country," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told CNN Turk broadcaster, adding: "There could be Patriot support."

But Akar ruled out any troop support from the US. Earlier on Thursday, two Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib after an air strike blamed on Damascus. (AFP)

