MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, two of India's World Cup-winning captains, were seen attending the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2022 men's singles quarterfinal match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fans erupted into a massive roar when the cameras pointed at these two legends of Indian cricket seated in the stands.

Watch Video:

Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen 🇮🇳🏏🎾 Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes 🤩#GoBigOrGoHome #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/e7CCgHJOMZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2022

