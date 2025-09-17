Mumbai, September 17: World No. 1 women's tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the China Open due to a minor injury, tournament organisers said. The Belarusian, who broke through with her first major title of the year in the final Grand Slam, reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing last year. Aryna Sabalenka Accidentally Calls Carlos Alcaraz 'Jannik' on Live TV in Hilarious Slip-up, US Open 2025 Champions Share a Laugh During Interview (Watch Videos).

"Hi all - I am sad to announce my withdrawal from the China Open this year after sustaining a small injury after the US Open. I am going to focus on being 100% healthy for the rest of the year and I can't wait to see my Chinese fans soon! I look forward to returning to Beijing next year and wish the tournament good luck," Sabalenka said in a statement.

Sabalenka reached the women's singles finals at the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open this season. The main draw of the 2025 China Open is scheduled to run from September 24 to October 5. American Coco Gauff is the defending champion at the China Open.

Sabalenka had pulled off a rare repeat at this year's at US Open, powering past American Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 7-6(3), to become the first woman to win back-to-back singles titles in Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2014. Aryna Sabalenka Credits Mental Toughness for US Open 2025 Title After Final Win Over Amanda Anisimova, Says ‘I Decided To Control My Emotions in This Final’.

Sabalenka notched her 100th career Grand Slam main-draw match victory wih her US final win, and upped her tour-leading win total to 56 on the year. After unsuccessful finals this year at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, the reigning No. 1 finally has her first major trophy of 2025, and the fourth of her career.

Of the 11 majors Sabalenka played across the past three years, she has now won four, reached three finals, three semifinals and one quarterfinal. She now has two titles each at the US Open and Australian Opens, reminiscent of Naomi Osaka’s run from 2018-21, except she accomplished it in three years instead of four.

