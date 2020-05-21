US Stands with India, Bangladesh as They Prepare for Cyclone Amphan: Alice Wells

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], May 21 (ANI): US stands with India and Bangladesh as they prepare for cyclone Amphan, a senior US diplomat said on Wednesday (local time)."We stand w/ India & Bangladesh as they prep for Cyclone Amphan. We support them via our disaster assistance efforts in the region, including @USAID's construction & restoration of 550+ shelters in Bangladesh since 2001 & @NOAA's work w/ India to improve cyclone forecasting," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells said.Two persons were killed and 5,500 houses damaged in North 24 Parganas as extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan hit West Bengal on Wednesday. Two persons sustained severe injuries.Streets in Kolkata were waterlogged, trees uprooted and houses damaged due to strong winds and heavy rain as Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya Islands, Bangladesh across Sunderbans between 3.30 and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.Power cuts were reported in some areas of Kolkata following heavy rain and strong winds due to the cyclone.More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). (ANI)

