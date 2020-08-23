Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh), August 23: Security agencies have recovered a suicide vest and explosives used for making bombs from the house of ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf Khan in Uttar Pradesh's Balarampur district. Security forces conducted searches at Yusuf's residence where a jacket used for fitting explosives, and used as a suicide vest was found.

Explosives and ball bearings used to make bombs were also recovered. The security agencies have also picked up three persons, including Yusuf's father, and started interrogations. Teams of the Central agencies, Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Delhi Police interrogated Yusuf on Saturday. UP on High Alert After Arrest of Alleged ISIS Terrorist in Delhi, ATS Team Sent to National Capital.

Here's what Delhi DCP said:

Incriminating materials including a brown colour jacket containing 3 explosive packets and a blue colour check jacket containing 4 explosive packets which were removed safely, leather belt containing explosive 3 Kg approx recovered:PramodKushwaha, Delhi Dy Commissioner of Police https://t.co/uskqoVxvJD pic.twitter.com/Mb1ibWAe0N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2020

The terrorist was arrested from New Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area on Friday night after a brief exchange of fire. The terrorist was planning a major terror attack and revealed that it was in retaliation to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).