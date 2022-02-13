From the golden age of cinema to the Gen-Z era , several movies have been made in Bollywood that celebrate different shades of love and romance. While some made us believe in "do jism ek jaan" and "pyaar dosti hai", others tried to impart a fresh perspective on love. However, there is a common thread of "romantic confession" that binds the different on-screen love stories together.And there could be no better timing to revisit those romantic gestures in Bollywood when Valentine's Day is here. Check out the below-mentioned list. Valentine’s Day 2022: From Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan to Lee Jun-young’s Love and Leashes; Here Are Five Movies You Can Enjoy With Your Partner!

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan confessing his love to Preity Zinta is one of the major highlights of the film 'Dil Chahta Hai', which was released in 2001 . The fun-loving and not-caring attitude of Aamir's character Aakash finally came to a halt when he stopped Shalini's (Preity) engagement party to propose to her. He literally went down on his one knee and poured out his feelings to Preity's character. After that scene, Aakash must have stopped singing "Jaane kyu log pyaar karte hai" (pun included).

2. Jannat

Emraan Hashmi's movies are proof of the fact that he can woo any girl. 'Jannat' is one of them. Remember that scene when Emraan twirled his car in the middle of the traffic and went on his knees and expressed his love to Sonal Chauhan? It might be a dream proposal for any girl, but if you don't want cops to fine you for for disturbing the traffic flow, you better don't recreate that iconic scene. It's safe to listen to 'Zara si dil me de jagah tu' and showcase your singing skills to your love rather than flaunting your driving skills amidst traffic.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan = Love. It's Valentine's Day and it would be a crime if we don't talk about the King of Romance and his iconic "diary" scene from the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. The scene is considered to be one of the most emotional scenes in the film. For the unversed, in the scene, SRK confessed his feelings to Naina (Preity Zinta), pretending that he was reading out a letter from Saif Ali Khan's diary. Whatever he said was all from his heart as there's nothing written in the diary. P.S. Har pal yahan jee bhar jiyo, jo hai samaa, kal ho naa ho ( Live life to the fullest. Tomorrow you may not have the same time as you have today. So don't forget to fill your and someone's life with "love" this V-Day). Valentine’s Day 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Paheli to Vijay Sethupathi’s 96; Here Are Some Love Stories to Watch on the Special Day!

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

All thanks to Ayan Mukerji for giving us 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' that actually helped millennials to keep romance alive in the relationships. The movie mainly revolves around Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone). The two were showcased as opposites with differing outlooks to life. However, things changed for good when they meet at their best friend's (Kalki) wedding after not being in touch for years. The film's climax made everyone happy when Ranbir showed up at Deepika's doorstep on New Year's Eve with balloons and a cake. The moment became more memorable yet funny when Ranbir proposed to Deepika with a fake ring. Isn't it cute?

5. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

To date, 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na' is remembered for its climax scene which literally had all the elements of a typical Bollywood film--a horse, an airport proposal and perfect background music. Yes, you read it right. In the climax scene, Imran Khan runs from the jail, sits on a horse and then ditches the airport security and expresses his feelings to Genelia Deshmukh with their signature singing song 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)