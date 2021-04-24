As Bollywood star Varun Dhawan ringed in his 34th birthday on Saturday, actors including Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and others extended heartfelt wishes on social media to make the day even more special. Arjun broke the internet with his hilarious birthday wish for his dear friend, calling Varun the 'shirtless wonder' of Juhu. He took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video montage with funny pictures of Varun in his various shirtless avatars, comparing him to Mowgli. Arjun captioned the post as, "To the shirtless wonder of Juhu, Happy Birthday! @varundvn." Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: From Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya to Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis, Every Upcoming Movie of Main Tera Hero Actor.

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene also wished the birthday boy on her Twitter handle by sharing a photo with him, along with the tweet, "Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn. May your year ahead be as charming as you. Lots of love." Anushka Sharma posted an Instagram story featuring Varun's photo along with the message, "Happy Birthday VD! Wishing you a safe, healthy and happy year@varundvn." Tiger Shroff also shared a photo with Varun on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy bday @varundvn have an amazing year ahead lots of love stay healthy." Varun Dhawan Birthday: Not Eccentric But His Style Statements are Charming Enough.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram handle and shared a custom animated portrait of the 'October' actor. In the caption he wrote, "Wishing the energy & talent ki dukaan @varundvn a great great birthday! Stay healthy, stay safe." Meanwhile, on the work front Varun, who was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1', co-starring opposite Sara Ali Khan, recently completed shooting for the horror-comedy 'Bhediya' along with Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh. The movie that is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022, will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen space in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'.

Celebs Pour Lovely Birthday Greetings to Wish Varun Dhawan on His 34th Birthday

Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Riteish Deshmukh

Wishing the energy & talent ki dukaan @Varun_dvn a great great birthday! Stay healthy, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/ANa0ihiIgB — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2021

Madhuri Dixit

Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn. May your year ahead be as charming as you. Lot's of love 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/wh0431GSLB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2021

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. Apart from 'Bhediya', the actor will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)