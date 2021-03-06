Six months after giving birth to her first child, American supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally returned to the runway, with a new hair transformation that one cannot miss! According to E! News, Gigi Hadid had returned to the runway to walk in Versace's latest fashion show. Fans, who missed her alluring presence at the fashion shows cannot stop gushing over the 25-year-old star. Not only she has returned to the runway but has also done a debut to red hair colour this time. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Go Topless For Chanel! Racy Black and White Pics Go Viral on Instagram.

Making a fiery return to the runway, the supermodel walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company's social media platforms on March 5, Friday (local time), reported E! News. In her first major appearance since welcoming her first baby girl, Khai's mom also changed her signature blonde locks to flawless red hair. Since giving birth to baby Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, Gigi has steadily returned to work. However, Gigi's dear kinship with Donatella Versace, made her runway rebound extra special. Gigi Hadid Goes ‘Bare All But Not’ In This Hot And Sultry Chaos SixtyNine Throwback Photoshoot (View Pics).

Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.

The family of three also considers New York City a home base, and over the holiday season Khai got to experience what Gigi described as her 'first snow."

E!News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.

Gigi Hadid at Versace Fall Winter 2021 Fashion Show:

What an iconic comeback! Gigi Hadid opened and closed the Versace Fall Winter 2021 fashion show in Milan with a total of three looks ‼️ Rewatch the full video of Gigi Hadid walking for #VersaceFW21 here ⤵︎ pic.twitter.com/jefQESYeoY — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) March 5, 2021

In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she shared.

