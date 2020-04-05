Vice Prez Invokes Mahavir to Ask People to Adopt Positive Attitude During Coronavirus Crisis

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday and asked them to draw inspiration from the life of Lord Mahavir at a time when the world is facing the coronavirus crisis.

"Lord Mahavir was one of the most charismatic and influential spiritual leaders to have walked the earth. His messages of non-violence, truth, honesty, selflessness and sacrifice are timeless and full of universal compassion," Naidu said in a message.

"We must draw inspiration from Lord Mahavir's life, his practice of austerity, his stress on the need to adopt a positive attitude towards life ... especially now, when humanity is facing a formidable health crisis of the spread of COVID-19," the Vice President said.

In the face of this daunting challenge, we must remain united and strive to protect and heal not just ourselves but the entire world, he said.

