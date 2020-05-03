Village Secretariats in Andhra Pradesh to Have Quarantine Facility

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will set up one lakh beds in the state as part of COVID-19 preventive measures and will provide quarantine facilities for 10 to 15 members at every village secretariat.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the orders during a review meeting held here on Saturday. The issue came up during a discussion on the safe return of state people stranded in various places and measures to be taken after their return, said a statement from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO). According to the statement, The Chief Minister ordered that Anganwadis, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and Panchayat Raj should collaboratively implement the COVID-19 preventive measures across the state.He ordered the officials to modify at least 500 RTC buses into mobile vans for the delivery of daily essential goods and equip buses with freezers to store milk, curd, eggs, and fruits. With concern to the cluster zones, he instructed the officials to issue a pass for only one person in a house to buy essential goods. Moreover, doctors, ANM, Asha workers, and medicines should be available with the mobile unit.Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the further extension on lockdown, the Chief Minister has ordered the officials to identify the containment zones and prepare a procedure to be followed besides issuing Standard Operating Procedure at the permitted shops to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distance.Briefing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the officials said so far, 1,08,403 COVID-19 tests have been conducted averaging it to 2030 tests per million population in the state and 5,943 tests were conducted only on Friday.The COVID-19 positive rate for the country is 3.82 per cent and for the state, it is 1.41 per cent. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the country is 3.28 per cent and for the state, it is 2.16 per cent. Chief Minister has sought details on the feedback of quarantine facilities and the improved facilities after the feedback.With concern to the agriculture-related sector, the officials told Chief Minister that they are working to start Rythu Bharosa Centers on May 30 and strengthening the market intelligence system.Meanwhile, Chief Minister has ordered the officials to prepare SOP for the setting up of State, Mandal, and Village-level Agriculture Advisory boards and collaborate them with Rythu Bharosa Centers.All the details regarding the purchase of crop by the government should be provided besides ensuring the availability of equipment to measure the moisture of the paddy at these centers, said Chief Minister. (ANI)

