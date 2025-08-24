Patna, August 24: BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Ravishankar accused them of repeatedly making "false and baseless" allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) to mislead the public. The remarks come in response to their claims of preventing "vote theft" in elections.

Addressing mediapersons here, the BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav keep alleging that they won't let votes be stolen. These are lies and baseless accusations. In 2024, the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while BJP secured 33 seats. Wasn't the same Election Commission overseeing those polls? When the public votes for them, the Election Commission is fine, but when they lose, it's faulty." Rahul Gandhi Must Justify ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations or Face Nation’s Wrath, CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hits Out at Congress MP.

He further said, "In Maharashtra, the opposition won more seats, yet they called the Election Commission bad when they lost. In Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, the Election Commission is fine when they win, but bad when they don't. In Maharashtra, they were completely wiped out, and in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was wiped out too." Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of "shamelessly" questioning constitutional institutions, stating, "If Rahul Gandhi and Congress don't get votes, what is BJP supposed to do? They even made allegations in the Pegasus case but refused to provide their phones for investigation. They have also defamed the media." Sanjay Kumar Booked: FIR Against CSDS Co-Director Over Controversial Maharashtra Elections Social Media Posts, Was Cited by Rahul Gandhi in ‘Vote Chori’ Claim.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad said, "By making false and baseless allegations in Bihar, they are testing our patience, and this won't be tolerated. Tejashwi claimed he has never seen a liar like PM Modi. Does he want to become Chief Minister by saying such things? Under Modi's leadership, India's economy has progressed significantly. Tejashwi Yadav must apologize, or the public, which already isn't voting for him, will reject him further." He further said, "Tejashwi Yadav, in the company of Rahul Gandhi, is sinking his own party. Do you also want to sink your party, Rahul Gandhi?"

