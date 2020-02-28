West Bengal Forms Task Force to Look into Safety Concerns Regarding Pool Cars

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Friday formed a task force to look into safety concerns regarding pool cars carrying students to schools, an official said.

The decision came after a pool car accident in Hooghly district led to the death of an eight-year-old boy, Rishabh Singh, and injured several others.

The task force, comprising officials of the state transport department, school education department and police, will be submitting a report to the government after conducting a month-long study.

A meeting was held at state secretariat 'Nabanna' regarding the issue, following which the decision to form the task force was taken, the official said.

