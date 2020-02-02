Will Be Judged if I Don't Win Champions League: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Feb 2 (ANI): Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said that his tenure at the club will be seen as a failure if he doesn't manage to win the Champions League this year.Guardiola has managed to win five domestic trophies since taking charge at Etihad Stadium in 2016 including two Premier League titles, but a Champions League win has evaded the coach."We will, of course, not just be judged on the way we play but the titles we win. That is the truth. It is as simple as that. Last year was an extraordinary one for us but people say, 'But you didn't win the Champions League'. That is why I will be judged, if we don't win it in my final period here, that I will be a failure here. I know that," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying."But I enjoy working with my players and my players still win a lot of games. Winning a certain way is what helps you to win the titles and we believe we can play that way. We will see at the end," he added.Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the round of 16 match later this month, but before that match, the side will face Tottenham Hotspur later today in the Premier League.They are quite different but there are similarities. Their teams are both quite aggressive," added Guardiola."I saw Tottenham at Southampton and they were alive. They conceded a last-minute goal but I saw a team that is there," Guardiola said."Every manager has different ideas, both are incredible managers. Mauricio Pochettino was there five or six years while Mourinho has been there just months, so all managers need time to make our teams play the way we want," he added.Manchester City is currently placed at the second spot in the Premier League standings with 51 points from 24 matches. (ANI)

