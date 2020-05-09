Will Go for Quarantine in Australia Only if Fate of T20 WC is Unclear: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the Indian Test squad would only go for quarantine in Australia if the fate of the T20 World Cup is unclear."T20 World Cup is happening before the Test series. We will need confirmation from the Cricket Australia regarding T20 World Cup. We will look into that when the scenario presents itself. BCCI and Cricket Australia are communicating. We will go for quarantine if it's unclear that the T20 World Cup is not happening," Dhumal told ANI on Saturday. "The situation is unclear as of now. So there is no definite answer about the quarantine thing," he added.Currently, all sporting actions across the world have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is wild speculation regarding the T20 World Cup and India-Australia Test series.Australia is slated to host T20 World Cup in October-November this year and after that, the country will play against India in a four-match Test series.There have been some media reports saying that the Indian side may be asked to go in for quarantine before the Test series against Australia and it is also being said that both sides may face each other at just one venue.Dhumal also said that in his opinion, the Indian team should go for a camp for three-four days once the lockdown restrictions are lifted."Right now, the situation is just to wait and watch. After this long break, I believe they should go for a camp for three to four days. Our team is working on that. There are restrictions right now. We have to look into all that," said Dhumal.When India last toured Australia, the side managed to win their first Test series Down Under. However, Australia was without their star batters -- David Warner and Steve Smith.On Friday, opening batsman Rohit Sharma also said that he wishes that BCCI and Cricket Australia manage something to go ahead with the Test series later this year.He was having an Instagram live chat with Australia opener David Warner and both of them said that it would be good to start cricket again with India-Australia series.India was slated to play three ODIs against South Africa, but the first match of the series was abandoned due to rain. After that, the rest two ODIs were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.Australia played an ODI against the Kiwis in March. After the first ODI, the series between Australia and New Zealand was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)