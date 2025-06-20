New Delhi, June 20: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, and prayed for her long and healthy life. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday." "I wish you a healthy and long life," the post further said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her life, leadership, and dedication to the service of the nation. 'Her Life, Leadership Inspire Crores': PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. In his message, PM Modi also lauded President Murmu's lifelong efforts to uplift the underprivileged. "She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022. Previously, she was the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She has devoted her life to empowering the downtrodden and the marginalised sections and deepening democratic values, according to the President of India website. Born in a Santhali tribal family on 20 June 1958 at Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Murmu's early life was marked by hardships and struggle. On completion of primary education from the village school, she went to Bhubaneswar on her own initiative to continue her studies. She earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts from Ramadevi Women's College, Bhubaneswar and became the first woman from her village to receive college education.

