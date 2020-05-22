With 76 New Cases, Indore's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,850

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Seventy-six persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on Thursday, taking the city tally to 2,850, CMO Dr Praveen Jadiya informed.The death toll in the city has now reached 109, he added.A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)