With Two New Cases, Total Numbers of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 35 in HP

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): With two new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of cases reached 35 in Himachal Pradesh, said RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Government of Himachal Pradesh.Today, 115 samples were tested out of which 113 tested negative while two tested positive for COVID-19.India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.Out of the total tally, 10,197 cases are active while 1344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 392 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

