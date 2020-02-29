Women's T20 WC: New Zealand Defend 91 to Defeat Bangladesh

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 29 (ANI): New Zealand defended a score of 91 to defeat Bangladesh by 17 runs in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup here at the Junction Oval on Saturday.Chasing 92, Bangladesh lost their first two wickets with just 19 runs on the board. Murshida Khatun (11) and Ayasha Rahman (1) both failed to leave a mark, and allowed New Zealand to have a glimmer of hope in the match.Kiwi bowlers were able to maintain a stranglehold on the Bangladesh batters and as a result, Fargana Hoque (0) and Ritu Moni (10) were sent back to the pavilion via a run-out, reducing Bangladesh to 37/4.Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and with this, the side failed to create any sort of momentum.In the end, New Zealand managed to win the match by 17 runs to maintain their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Bangladesh bundle out the Kiwis for just 91 inside 19 overs.Opting to bat first, opening batters Sophie Devine and Rachel Priest put on 36 runs for the first wicket, but Bangladesh got the first breakthrough in the seventh over as Salma Khatun dismissed Devine (12).New Zealand was able to keep the scoreboard moving, however, in a remarkable manner, from 66/2, New Zealand was bundled out for 91, losing their last eight wickets for just 25 runs.For Bangladesh, Ritu Moni scalped four wickets.Brief Scores: New Zealand 91/10 (Rachel Priest 25, Suzie Bates 15, Ritu Moni 4-18) defeat Bangladesh 74/10 (Nigar Sultana 21, Murshida Khatun 11, Hayley Jensen 3-11) by 17 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)