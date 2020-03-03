Women's T20 WC: Thailand Players Break into Impromptu Dance-off

Sydney [Australia], Mar 3 (ANI): As rain played spoilsport in the match against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, Thailand players entertained the crowd at the Sydney Showground Stadium as they broke into an impromptu dance-off.Five players of the Thailand team were dancing to the tunes of Venga Boys' famous track 'We like to Party'.Official handle of the T20 World Cup tweeted the video of the dance-off and captioned the post as: "During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off Man dancing. Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance".The match between Thailand and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday here at the Sydney Showground Stadium.Pakistan was set a target of 151 runs, but the side did not get a chance to come out to bat as the rain started pouring down during the mid-innings break.Earlier, Nattakan Chantam played a knock of 56 runs to take Thailand's score to 150/3 in the allotted twenty overs.Opting to bat first, Thailand got off to an exceptional start as openers Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham stitched together a partnership of 93 runs. The duo mixed caution and aggression and as a result, kept on registering boundaries at regular intervals.In the final overs, Chanida Sutthiruang and Chanida Sutthiruang managed to score boundaries to take the side's total past the run mark. (ANI)

